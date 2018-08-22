1940s’ Festival fun for all coming to North Thoresby

The popular annual 1940s’ Festival in North Thoresby will this year be taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday and Monday, (August 26 and 27).

There will be a number of events to enjoy all around the village, with the fun kicking off from 10am until 4pm on both days.

This year over the two days there will be entertainment, re-enactors, vintage vehicles, dancing in The Square.

Plus you will be able to look round a number of craft and vintage stalls, a Second World War inspired museum, as well as getting to see some Home Front displays and demonstrations.

Everyone will find something to enjoy, and it’s an event for all the family, whatever your age.

There’s even a couple of events that are being held in the run up to the big two-day festivities.

This Sunday, (August 19), is The Great British Quiz, from 7pm at The Half Way House pub.

Also on Saturday evening, (August 25), there will be a 1940s’ themed dance in the Village Hall from 7.15pm and tickets are just £7.50 each.

Last year was the first one put together by new organisers and saw attendance figures of around 8,000, their biggest numbers to date.

This year, organisers say they are hoping to try and match the figures, but know all too well it’s based around what the weather will be like, as a lot of their events going on happen outdoors.

But they have revealed shaking up the events again for this year, and there will be even more re-enactors appearing with their colourful displays.

The organisers say they are going all out for this year’s event.

○To find out more information about the event, please visit: www.norththoresby1940s’event.co.uk. Or you can find the event on Facebook.