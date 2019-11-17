1980s party marks three decades for Alford care home

A care home in Alford held a 1980s themed celebration in honour of its founder’s 30th anniversary.

Residents, relatives, guests and the team at Tanglewood’s Sandpiper Care Home dusted off their leg warmers, ruffle skirts and chunky jewellery; put on neon make-up, crimped their hair, and enjoyed a fantastic party in honour of the company’s milestone.

Guests enjoyed a lively afternoon that included a hog roast and buffet, a stunning anniversary cake baked and decorated by head chef Candy Dean, and took a trip down memorylane at the afternoon’s disco with DreamBelles, who belted out hits of the decade.

Founder and director Tracy Shelbourn and operations director Nike Ajewole were on hand to present Tanglewood Commemorative Coins for long service.

Registered manager Kelly Davies recognised the contribution of residents and awarded special gifts of appreciation, including a special Tanglewood t-shirt that was presented to Davis Claxton who often lends a hand around the home.

Kelly said: “Our 30th anniversary party at Sandpiper was fantastic; it was a very happy occasion.

“Everyone enjoyed the 80s theme that brought back some fun memories for many people.

“Residents and their families were thrilled with the awards of appreciation and said that it made the afternoon very special for themselves and their loved ones”.

