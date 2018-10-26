£3.3m boost for safety on A-road in Louth area

A notorious road in the Louth Leader area is set to receive more than £3m of Government money in a bid to improve safety.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed it has been ‘conditionally offered’ £3.3m as part of a £100m investment by the Government to improve the A631 - one of the many cross-country routes in the region.

The council has earmarked the funding to improve the A631 from Bishopbridge in the West to South Elkington near Louth in the East.

According to a report by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), £2,725,000 is expected to be spent on sections of the A631 from Louth to Middle Rasen - and £645,000 on the A631 from Middle Rasen to Bishopbridge.

Parts of the A1084, which runs from Caistor to Brigg, have also been earmarked for funding, (£1.2m).

In the Louth area, the money is in addition to the £2.8m already allocated to improving the A18 from Ludborough to Laceby.

The investment in the routes comes via the Safer Roads Fund, created by the Department for Transport.

Nationwide, £100m will be used to improve safety along 48 of the riskiest stretches of council-managed A-roads in the country, as identified by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) and The RAC Foundation in 2016.

Lincolnshire County Council say they are waiting for confirmation the money will be allocated as planned.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at the county council, said: “We’re just waiting on official confirmation from the Department of Transport with details of the funding.

“Once we’ve received that, we’ll have more good news to share, including details about those improvement projects.”

It’s thought work on the A631 could start next year while improvements will soon be underway on the A18.