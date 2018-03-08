£30k investment for new facilities at Louth leisure centre

High-tech virtual reality exercise classes will bring some of the world’s best fitness instructors into the Meridian Leisure Centre.

As part of a £30,000 investment into facilities starting at the leisure centre this month, work will also take place to provide a dedicated spin studio and a new floor will be laid in the free weights area, with extensive redecoration throughout the fitness suite.

Work will start on the developments at the end of March, with the virtual studio ready to take classes from the beginning of April.

Centre managers say the new, high-tech exercise classes will not replace the popular traditional sessions, but will offer a ‘fantastic’ addition with a range of international experts beamed to a dedicated life-sized screen.

The virtual concept will initially provide a range of Les Mills classes with unlimited access to hundreds of online workouts to fit members’ individual fitness goals.

The Magna Vitae Trust, which operates the centre, is also teaming up with cycling experts ‘Sufferfest’ to offer virtual spin classes, which will include races with professional riders.

Sales and retention manager, Chris Coveley, said: “To match the popularity of our spinning classes, it will be great to have a dedicated area along with a much-improved facility for weight training on the first floor.

“And we are thrilled to be putting in the virtual studio. This is state-of-the-art technology that is a first for Magna Vitae. Of course, we will still be keeping all the fitness classes that people enjoy, but this brings a whole different dimension to what we can offer, in terms of variety.”

The Meridian Leisure Centre’s gym will be closed on March 22 and 23, with some daytime classes cancelled on March 27, while the improvement works take place.

Mr Coveley said: “We would like to apologise in advance for the minor disruption that these improvements will cause, however the finished results will enhance and expand on the great facilities we already offer.”

Mr Coveley will be running member forums for questions at the centre on March 16 at 9am, 10am, 2pm and 5pm, and again on March 19 at 11am, noon and 6pm.