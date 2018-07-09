£500 worth of items stolen from Boots store in Mablethorpe

£500 of items have been stolen from the Boots store in Mablethorpe High Street and Lincolnshire Police are appealing to identify the woman pictured, as she may be able to help them with the investigation into the theft.

Goods including fragrances were stolen from the store at approximately 11am on June 29.

A female was reportedly seen placing the goods into a black bag before leaving the store.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw anything, or knows the woman in the picture, to get in touch.

Email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 304 of June 29 in the subject box.

Or you call 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously: on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.