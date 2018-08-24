£500k to be spent on improving East Lindsey’s toilets

Seven public toilets across East Lindsey are to be refurbished as part of a £500,000 improvement programme.

The work by East Lindsey District Council is to start next month and the toilets will be closed while the refurbishment takes place.

Toilets at North Parade, Skegness and Louth Bus Station will undergo a full refurbishment, being full stripped out and refitted.

Meanwhile, the toilets at Briar Way (Skegness), Quebec Road (Mablethorpe), Queen’s Park (Mablethorpe) and York Road (Sutton on Sea) will undergo a partial refurbishment. This will include fitting new vanity units, basins, taps and cubicle doors, decoration and lighting works. The toilets at Lumley Square in Skegness will be decorated and have new tiled floor installed. These toilets have been selected as they were identified as most in need of enhancement.

In order for the works to be carried out, the toilets will be closed on the following dates:

- North Parade, 3 September – 12 October

- Briar Way, 17 September – 19 October

- Lumley Square, 1 October – 26 October

- Quebec Road, 15 October – 16 November

- Queens Park, 22 October – 23 November

- York road, 5 November – 30 November

- Louth bus station, 12 November – 7 December

All other public toilets will remain open as usual and signs will be in place advising where the nearest alternative facilities are. Alongside the refurbishments, several other facilities in Louth, Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea will receive a deep clean.

East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, Councillor Sandra Harrison, said: “I am pleased to be able to say that East Lindsey District Council is investing in refurbishing these public toilets. By making this investment we will significantly improve the quality of the public toilet provision in our District for local people and visitors to the area.”