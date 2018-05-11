600 motorbikes ride into Mablethorpe for charity

Over 600 motorbike riders received a huge welcome in Mablethorpe on a busy Bank Holiday Sunday during the third annual Ride to the Dunes event.

The 80-mile ride from Nottingham to the Dunes Complex in Mablethorpe raises funds for Daz’s Den, a chalet in Mablethorpe which has been set up to provide a holiday at the seaside for injured military personnel.

It is also part of the Me&Dee charity.

Organised by Donna and Dean Batchelor and their fantastic team, the ride is also held in memory of their good friend Darren Preston who died after serving in the British Army.

Mrs Batchelor told the Leader that this year’s event was the best one yet.

She said: “The day was incredible. We had around 600 bikes turn up - which is 100 more than we’ve had over the last two years which is truly amazing.”

Mrs Batchelor added that the welcome to Mablethorpe this year was unbelievable and said it felt like the riders were royalty with the amount of people who lined the streets to watch their arrival.

She added: “The atmosphere was electric and we had fantastic support from the police]. The fire brigade led the bikers up the High Street - we couldn’t of asked for more.”

The final fundraising total is yet to be revealed, but Mrs Batchelor wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along to support the riders.

Debbie Prince, of the Dunes Complex, said: “The Dunes Complex were proud to be the end point for Ride to The Dunes 2018. This is the third year of the event and the busiest by far.”

The Dunes Complex also put on a singer, disco, magician and barbecue to welcome back the bikers on their return.

Mrs Prince also praised Donna Batchelor, Mark Spindley and all of the team for putting on a fantastic event.