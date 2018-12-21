£76m Euromillions jackpot winner to go public today

Winner of a £76million EuroMillions jackpot whose ticket was bought in the Boston and Skegness area is to go public today.

Camelot is to make the announcement at a press conference at the Belton Woods Hotel in Grantham at 9.30am this morning.

The operator of The National Lottery confirmed on Friday that the process to validate the claim worth £76,369,806.80 had begun.

The winner came forward following a campaign to raise awareness of an unclaimed ticket, which included help from the mayors of Boston and Skegness and even a visit to Skegness by ITV This Morning’s Alison Hammond.

Town crier Steve O’Dare aid he was delighted someone had come forward to claim the ticket. “We had a wonderful response from the public when we were out announcing the win, especially with Alison from ITV.

“Someone bought the ticket and they deserve to win the prize. I wish them good luck.”

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Wow, what a win for one lucky UK ticket-holder! This is the 12th biggest winner ever in the UK and we very much look forward to toasting their win. Just imagine the Christmas this lucky ticket-holder is now able to look forward to.

“By buying a ticket for EuroMillions or any other National Lottery game, every player is helping to raise money for Good Causes. Around £30m is raised every week for projects across the UK, both big and small.”

The news has left people wondering if Skegness could be one of the luckiest areas in the country, as it came just days after the announcement of another mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as ‘Mr B’ from Lincolnshire, who won over £580,000 without ever touching a ticket with a Lucky Dip - and said he was going to buy a caravan in Skegness.

We asked readers on Facebook what they would do with the money had they won.

Conner Dean Hewitt said: “I wouldn’t be in skeg that’s for sure,”

Monica Johns Loads said: “Charities out there - wouldn’t miss a few grand.”

And others just wanted to wish the winners luck. Mick Hickman said: “Let them enjoy their moment, give them time to get there heads round it, then maybe they might help a few people.”

Kris Day said: “Good luck to the winner. I wish them every bit of happiness .. this could of been anyone of us who bought a ticket that date.”