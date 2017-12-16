81-year-old Louth man denies two assault charges

Samuel Trevor Lewis, 81, of Keddington Crescent, Louth, has pleaded not guilty to two assaults and driving without due care and attention.

Lewis is charged with assaulting a man in Louth on August 1, and another man on August 23. He is also charged with driving without due care and attention in Eastgate, Louth, on August 1. He denies all three charges.

However, Lewis pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words against the first man on August 1, and he also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to the court on September 28.

Lewis arrived late to his Lincoln Magistrates’ Court hearing on November 24, and the case was adjourned to February 15. He was granted unconditional bail until then.