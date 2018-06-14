A ‘baptism of fire’ for new Wolds inspector

Wolds inspector has a hectic start to her new role

However, the new ‘chief’ of neighbourhood policing in the Wolds Division has certainly had something of a baptism of fire.

Inspector Sarah Constantine took charge a couple of weeks ago and on her new area there has been an alleged attempted murder in Horncastle - and an alleged murder in Louth.

In an area where serious crimes are very rare, it has been a hectic start.

Insp Constantine is full of praise for how officers dealt with those two incidents.

Because both involve on-going investigations, she cannot comment on the circumstances.

However, Insp Constantine is keen to play a leading role in driving down crime in her patch.

She attended Spilsby Grammar School and her first job was working at a pharmacy in Horncastle.

She joined the police at the age of 21 and has enjoyed a rewarding and varied career.

She says she is delighted to have joined a ‘strong, hard working team’ and is excited about her ‘new challenge’ .

Insp Constantine joined the force in 1992 at Boston.

She served as the community officer in the Fenside area.

She moved into a CID role, working on several major cases.

In 2000 she transferred to the force’s Public Protection Department, working predominantly in Child Protection until last August when she returned to CID as a Detective Inspector at Skegness.

Although she enjoyed working at Skegness, Insp Constantine says she wanted to experience ‘something different’ - prompting the move to the Wolds where she will divide her time between Louth and Horncastle.

She says: “The Wolds are beautiful part of the country.

“In general, crime is not on the scale of the larger towns or cities but it is still a concern.

“I want to help reduce crime - and help the victims of crime.

“I don’t intend to be sat behind a desk all day. I went to get out and about and meet people.

“I want to reassure people that we are doing are very best.

“We’ve some outstanding officers who are doing a great job, with limited resources.

“I want to work with communities and other agencies to make this area even safer.”