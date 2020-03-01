A ‘barrow’ of laughs for all the family at Countryside Lincs

An exciting and interactive family event returns to the Lincolnshire Showground next month.

Countryside Lincs will takes place on Sunday, April 5, offering a fun-filled day out, celebrating food, farming and the countryside, to inspire young minds in learning about Lincolnshire’s heritage.

Find out more about farming

The action-packed family friendly event, now in its sixth year, promises to be the most entertaining yet, with a new display from the Barlow Red Barrows as the main highlight for this year.

The display team, which has been featured on the BBC TV programme ‘The Farmers’ Country Showdown’ and on BBC Radio 1, perform manoeuvres with wheelbarrows inspired by the much-loved RAF Red Arrows.

The unique display has raised tens of thousands of pounds for children’s charities over recent years and is truly one of a kind.

Entertaining commentary and music throughout guarantees laughter from audiences, young and old.

Also new for this year is children’s yoga, which will be delivered by Lincolnshire- based baby massage and children’s yoga company, Precious Moments Family Wellbeing.

The yoga classes will provide an opportunity for little ones to practice their stretching and breathing, and to learn about the importance of relaxing and wellbeing from a young age.

Liz Poole, owner of Precious Moments Family Wellbeing, who will be teaching the classes at Countryside Lincs, said: “Yoga is a great way to teach children many skills.

“It is fun, balancing and it is achievable for all kinds of bodies.

“Children are natural yogis; they love to move, play and bend their bodies into varied shapes and forms.

“It offers tools for improving strength, flexibility and balance, as well as helping to increase self-confidence and self-awareness.

“We are really looking forward to teaching yoga outdoors at Countryside Lincs and we can’t wait to get the children involved in something new and different within the fresh Lincolnshire countryside air.”

Visitors can also take part in other new activities, including archery and a quad bike experience from Back2bear.

The popular Action Wheels adventure bike course, which is returning to the Showground for the second year running.

Knowles’ Dairy will be giving an insight into history of milk production.

Children can find out how milk gets from the farm to the fridge with a unique vintage display, including all the sounds and smells from a working dairy farm.

Budding bakers will be able to visit the Food Zone, where they can enjoy live cookery demonstrations in the Lincolnshire Kitchen and can have a go at soft cheese making with local dairy farmers Cote Hill Cheese, and cheese and bacon muffin making with Ladies in Pigs.

Rosie Crust, education and development officer for the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: “We can’t wait to welcome these exciting new additions to Countryside Lincs this year, especially children’s yoga which is something brand new for the Showground and we can’t wait to see the children having fun and giving it a go.

“The day really does have something for everyone and showcases some of the fantastic local exhibitors and amazing activities that the Lincolnshire countryside has to offer.

“This interesting and educational family day out offers eight different zones for visitors to explore - all designed to inspire and educate children about the importance of our countryside, agriculture and food production.”

Foodies can enjoy freshly made churros, by Barney’s Churros, homemade lamb burgers by Gelston Lamb, freshly made pizza from Chez Sebastien Artisan Pizza and much more.

Animals and wildlife remain a focus too, with opportunities to learn about dormice, deer, minibeasts and plenty of other creatures that live in the local countryside.

There will also be a chance to meet rare breed sheep and goats, along with chickens, ducks, guinea pigs and rabbits in the Farmyard Zone.

Visitors can marvel at the giant machines used on Lincolnshire farms in the Tractor Zone and even have a ride around the showground on a tractor and trailer.

The popular Sheep Roadshow and Ferret Racing will both be making a return this year in the Countryside and Wildlife Zone.

The event, sponsored by Taylor Wimpey, is open from 10am to 4pm.

Advance tickets cost £22 for a family of four; £8 for adults; £5 for under 16s; children under five are free.

Visit: lincolnshireshow ground.co.uk/countryside -lincs-2020