A blooming good set of results for East Lindsey.

Hard-working volunteers in Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe and Alford have done the county proud as this year’s set of East Midlands In Bloom results have been revealed.

The volunteers recently attended the official awards ceremony, which was this year held in Newark.

Glynis Docker (left) and Christine Melaugh, of Alford in Bloom.

In Sutton on Sea, the local gardening group, working alongside additional volunteers, improved on their previous results after taking a year out, and went from ‘Silver’ to ‘Silver Gilt’ - and were just 13 points shy of the big ‘Gold’ award.

However, they did also come away with another award for being the ‘Best Coastal Town’.

The gardening group said how proud they were to receive that award and for also gaining the ‘Silver Gilt’ as well.

They thanked everyone who helped them with this year’s entry.

One of the many beautiful bloom sites in Mablethorpe. Credit: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

Mablethorpe In Bloom retained their Silver Gilt award this year. Earlier this year, their story of trying to reach the gold was featured on BBC2 programme, ‘Bloomin Marvellous’.

Also in Mablethorpe, Andy Clifford won the Frank Constable Award for ‘Best Residential Garden’ and Andy and Jane Kerrigon from Cross Guest House won an award for ‘Gateway into Mablethorpe’. Chairperson of Mablethorpe In Bloom Sue Sheekey said she was proud the group helped put Mablethorpe on the map and wanted to thank everyone for their efforts.

Over in Alford, they also had reason to celebrate after their In Bloom group picked up a Silver Gilt award in the ‘Small Town’ category.

They also received a judge’s award for the ‘Most Improved Entrant’ as well as another judge’s award for the commitment and enthusiasm of its floral and horticultural expert, Christine Melaugh, as well as a ‘Silver Award’ for best resident garden for Ruth Taylor’s home in West Street.

The group said they were ‘over the moon’ with their result.