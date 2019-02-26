A busy weekend in Mablethorpe for Victoria Atkins MP

Victoria Atkins, Member of Parliament for Louth and Horncastle, recently spent a sunny Saturday in Mablethorpe speaking to residents, business owners and local elected representatives.

On Saturday February 16, Ms Atkins kicked off a packed day of engagements in Mablethorpe with a visit to the Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe and Sutton on Sea Men’s Shed to meet members there.

Now a thriving common interest and support group, the Men’s Shed was originally conceived as a project to support people who had recently left the world of work and found themselves lonely and missing the social environment and fulfilment provided by regular employment and a common interest.

Despite the name, the group welcomes both men and women to participate in practical activities, socialise and provides a supportive environment to combat loneliness. They undertake a wide range of traditionally shed-based activities, including carpentry, joinery, whittling and repair, but the focus is on the relationships between the members.

Victoria said: “I really enjoyed my visit to the Men’s Shed. They do some wonderful work in the community and it is such a positive initiative. “I had great fun trying my hand with some of the power tools members use during meetings, but I will leave this to the experts!”

The second item on the MP’s agenda was a walkabout in the town with Councillor Steven Palmer, the Mayor of Mablethorpe, and a number of local councillors. This included a visit to Lady B’s Cupcakery - a local firm which recently celebrated its 6th year in business - the Magna Vitae gym, and the Golf Road development.

After the visit, Mayor Coun Palmer said: ”It was nice to show Victoria some of the concerns and issues of the town, but it was also nice to promote the aspirations of the people who show such spirit of community. The gold quality town council continues to work for the benefit of all, and appreciates the time Victoria spent in our area.”

Victoria echoed this sentiment, and said: “I am grateful to the Mayor and local councillors for accompanying me on a walkabout in the town, and for speaking to me about the issues that are important to local residents. Mablethorpe has so much to offer and I was struck by the wonderful community spirit which is so evident here.’’

“Special congratulations to Lady B’s on their business anniversary, and thank you for a warm welcome. It was great to speak to residents enjoying afternoon tea, and the staff who work so hard to make it a success.”

Finally, Ms Atkins attended a meeting of the Coastal Communities Group at the Coastal Centre to discuss the important aspects of living on the coast in Mablethorpe. This marked the end of a busy visit to the town.

Ms Atkins concluded: “I was delighted to visit Mablethorpe on such a glorious day, and it was wonderful to speak to so many residents and businesses in the town.’’

“We are so lucky to have miles of unspoiled coastline in Louth and Horncastle, which is evidenced in Mablethorpe, and that was something I discussed with the Coastal Communities team during our meeting.

“I very much look forward to more visits to the coastal communities in the constituency, and I thank everyone in Mablethorpe for such a wonderful welcome.”