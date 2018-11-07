A fireworks night to remember in Louth

There were crowds in there thousands, a roaring bonfire, stunning fireworks and a round of a applause at the end of a job well done.

Organisers of the annual Louth Charity Bonfire and Fireworks event held at Deighton Close Fields, said it was one of their most successful displays to date.

Jack Buttery and Mark Cottingham with Mia Water (7), Dylan Taylor (2), and Ella Eaglen (3) of Market Rasen. Photo: David Dawson.

The event, held on Saturday, (November 3),was hosted jointly by the Rotary Club of Louth and The Louth and District Lions.

And there was even a little bit of drama that kept attendees busy, which resulted in the fireworks displaying being delayed by 10 minutes. An ember from the bonfire had caught one of the trees on the field and partially set it alight. Michael Armstrong, member of Louth Lions and also chair of the bonfire and works committee, said: "Fire crews from Louth were called to our event as a precaution, as one of the trees got caught by fire from a piece of ember from the bonfire.

"But no-one was in danger, and the event did cause a slight delay to the fireworks taking off.

"Although it some ways it did help us out a little, as thanks to the amazing amount of people that came to the event, (the most we have had for some years), we were able to get them in so no-one missed the main event."

Front: Kacie Clarke (8), Harry Clarke (5), Lexi Addison (8), Jorge Addison (4). Back: Martyn Clarke, Sarah Clarke, Steve Addison, and Shauni Addison. Photo: David Dawson.

Alan Curtis from the Rotary Club of Louth added that alsofrom their point of view, it was probably one of the best run events they had seen.

Both the Rotary and Lions organisations would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came out and supported the event.

All funds raised from the night, which is yet to be revealed, will be donated to local charities.

The Baxter family from Fotherby: Kyla (12), Anne, Zoe, Carl, and Rhea (9). All Photos: David Dawson.

Heidi Oakes (6), Millie Oakes (9), Martin Oakes with 19-month-old Marnie Oakes, and Kerry Oakes of Louth. Photos: David Dawson.

Paul Hargreaves, Marianna Hargreaves, Elliot Hargreaves (7), and Ivy Hargreaves (4). Photo: David Dawson.

Sophie Day (16), Malcolm Day, and Bev Day of Louth. Photos: David Dawson.