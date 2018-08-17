A-LEVELS: Impressive results at Louth Academy and Cordeaux

Ten students at Louth Academy (formerly Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College) celebrated their A-Level results yesterday, with the majority taking up degree courses at universities around the country.

Ninety per cent of students achieved A*-E grades, with 50% achieving A*-C and 13% achieving A*-B grades.

Some of the proud Louth Academy and Cordeaux Academy students with their results. (Picture: Sean Spencer).

Of the 10 students, eight confirmed places to study university degree courses at their first choice universities. Two students will take up apprenticeships.

Martin Brown, Executive Principal of Louth Academy, said: “I am very pleased that these students have achieved A-Level results that will allow them to access degree courses or fulfil their potential in the workplace. My congratulations go to them all.”

Gemma Parkin achieved 3 A-Levels in Geography, Psychology and English. She will now study Events Management at Lincoln University.

Gemma said: “It was a tough couple of years but the last 12 months have been better. I am happy that I have the grades I needed to get to university.”

Karl Blow also achieved three A-Levels in English, Maths and Media and is now seeking an apprenticeship.

He said: “I am not ready yet to go to university so I will probably work for a year and look for an apprenticeship.”

Aliya Fox achieved A-Levels in Business, English Literature and Sociology. She will now study Business Management at Northumbria University.

Her parents, Angie and Steve Fox, congratulated their daughter as she picked up her results. Mum Angie said: “We were confident Aliya would do well because of the work she put in. She got what she needed and we are immensely proud of her.”

Jazmine Hanstock achieved three A-Levels and will now study Foundation Maths at Aberystwyth University. She said: “I visited Aberystwyth and so wanted to gain a place there, so I am very happy.”

Meanwhile, at Cordeaux Academy, students celebrated a 100% pass rate on their A-Level equivalent courses.

Six students took Level Three courses in Business, Health and Social Care, Science and Sport, with 56% of them gaining an A Level equivalent A*-C grade and 25% achieving A-Level equivalent A-B grades.

Libby Archer studied two A-Level equivalent business qualifications and achieved the equivalent of an A* and A grades. She will now study Business at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln.

She said: “I got a Distinction and a Distinction star in Business, which equate to and A and A* grade at A Levels, so I am very pleased.”