A radical future for Louth’s Cattle Market

Louth Cattle Market could be in line for a major rebrand in the coming months - as ambitious plans to stage a wide range of exciting new events there gathers pace.

East Lindsey District Council decided to retain and refurbish the Cattle Market last October following a strong expression of support from the community - finally putting many years of speculation about the site’s future to an end.

A group taking a tour around the Louth Cattle Market site during the public consultation evening on Tuesday June 12.

However, this decision was made on the condition that the site is used for a ‘broader range of purposes’, in order to generate more revenue.

With this proviso in mind, Louth Market Auctioneers - taking the lead as the ‘prime movers’ at Louth Cattle Market - have leapt into action by drawing up a list of proposals for activities and events which could be held at the site.

These new proposals were showcased at a public consultation last Tuesday evening, with ideas ranging from simple car boot sales, market days, and hand car washes, to more novel suggestions such as stand-up comedy nights held in the cattle auction ring, and ‘drive-in’ open air cinema events on holiday weekends in the summer.

It is hoped that the Cattle Market, which was recently boosted by a visit from HRH Prince Charles three months ago, will be able to remain viable for a long-term future - although this will depend on the success and financial return on these events.

The site would be re-branded with a new identity, along the lines of ‘Louth Livestock Market and Events Centre’, although this name is yet to be confirmed.

Simon Williams, from Louth Market Auctioneers, said: “Any future plans will not be allowed to dilute our central business of running the livestock market and services to the farming community, but will complement that and importantly drive new revenue streams from non-agricultural sources to underpin the long-term viability and sustainability of the site in the central town location.”

Mayor of Louth, Coun George Horton, said the new ideas are ‘great’ and it is fantastic to see outside bodies and individuals sharing their suggestions too.

Coun Horton said: “I’m all in favour of it, and hopefully something will come of it.

“When I went into the selling ring, I thought it would be a fabulous venue for comedy. It’s got good potential because it’s like an amphitheatre, as the audience are looking down. “I think the secret is outside the building. There are opportunities for car shows, caravan shows, etc, especially during the summer months. The drive-in cinema is an interesting idea too, maybe if they did old films or specialist films.

“But of course, it depends on investment and returns. “It’s a step in the right direction. “The ideas are right, the consultation was good, and it’s the right area for it.”

To find out more about the proposals, visit www.louthmarket.co.uk/Market-Future.

• What do you think to the plans? Email louthleader@jpress.co.uk with your views.