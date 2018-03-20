‘A real health boost for Lincolnshire’ - MP’s praise for new medical school

Louth & Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, has welcomed today’s Government announcement on a Medical School for Lincolnshire, calling it ‘fantastic news’ for her constituents.

Ms Atkins said: “I congratulate the University of Lincoln and the University of Nottingham on their successful joint bid.

“Since my election, I have campaigned alongside other Lincolnshire MPs and healthcare professionals to see this application come to fruition.

“It is a real boost for healthcare in the county.

“The Medical School is a huge step forward in boosting GP recruitment and retention in Louth & Horncastle, as studies show doctors tend to remain in the area that they train.

“I am pleased that the Conservative Government has shown its commitment to addressing the challenge of attracting doctors to our rural and coastal communities.

“The Medical School will deliver benefits not just for the local area but most importantly for NHS patients who will gain greatly from the medical expertise.”

