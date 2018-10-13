A special blessing for ‘Two Tommies’ in Louth

Two ‘silhouettes’ of First World War soliders have been installed and blessed in Louth, to commemorate 100 years since the end of the conflict.

As reported previously, local man Darren Grant, 46, formed a community group with his colleague Neal Gostelow, 40, in a bid to mark the centenary through the national ‘There But Not There’ scheme, which will see thousands of sculptured silhouettes of First World War soldiers placed around the UK.

John Medler, Stuart Davy, Coun Watson, Darren Grant and Neal Gostelow.

Darren approached ELDC councillor, Pauline Watson, for support with the project after he heard about it on BBC’s Countryfile - and she was happy to back the project using her £1,500 allowance through ELDC’s ‘Councillor Community Grants’ scheme.

The official blessing ceremony was carried out at the Orme Almshouses, near Louth War Memorial, on Sunday September 30.

There to witness the proceedings were a number of local veterans from past conflicts, and the ceremony was fully supported by 3rd Battalion Royal Anglian and members of the Regiment Veterans Association.

The blessing was carried out by Rev Nick Brown and Sergeant Major Okopskyj, and Adam Barter was present to perform The Last Post.

The regimental standard was carried along with that of the Royal British Legion.

The ‘Two Tommies’ will be on display at the almshouses for all to see from now until the end of November, and they will be present for Remembrance Sunday on November 11.

Darren Grant said: “A kind thank you also goes to Colonel Stuart Williams, Deputy Commander of 7th Infantry Brigade (The Desert Rats), who helped organise things in the background.”