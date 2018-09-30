A surreal film of 1960s London to be shown by Louth Film Club

Michelangelo Antonioni’s iconic and often surreal film of 1960s London, ‘Blow Up’, is to be screened as part of Louth Film Club’s Summer Festival on Monday, October 1.

A young fashion photographer, played by David Hemmings, discovers something very suspicious in a blow-up of one of his shots taken in a largely empty park.

This mystery thriller is pure hypnotic cinema, quite unlike anything an English director could pull off.

The film also stars Vanessa Redgrave, Sarah Miles, Jane Birkin and supermodel Veruschka.

It kicks off from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-member and concessions.