‘A White Christmas’ event at Gunby Hall

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, then why not take a trip out to Gunby Hall and your wish may just come true.

The hall and gardens are now closed until next year - but in the spirit of the festive season, the doors will be flung open once more on selected dates in December.

Bring your friends and family to get into the Christmas spirit as Gunby celebrates their theme of ‘A White Christmas’.

Gunby will be open from 11am-3pm on December 9 and 10.

Enjoy seeing the house sparkle with white decorations, sing carols around the piano and tuck into a lovely mince pie in the tea-room. And if there’s no snow, the Gunby volunteers will help give nature a helping hand....

Normal admissions apply. For more info, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall.