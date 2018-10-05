‘A World of Words’: Louth event to support refugees

Louth Churches For Refugees will be working alongside the Greater Lincolnshire Area of Sanctuary to host an evening of music and poetry on Thursday evening (October 11).

The ‘World of Words’ event will take place from 7pm at the Trinity Centre, Eastgate, and all proceeds will support the two organisations in furthering their work with refugees and asylum seekers.

Local musicians and singers Tom Lane and Kate Witney will be joined by poet Malka al-Haddad to “celebrate the diversity of our world and the welcome we give to refugees.”

Equally at home in the folk or classical worlds, Kate has performed worldwide, including unaccompanied folk hymns, chants and spirituals from a number of different traditions.

Meanwhile, Tom is a folk artist, folk club and festival organiser, ceilidh caller and songwriter. ‘Mr Lincolnshire Folk’ can be heard weekly on local radio, celebrating his beloved county with his angry and angst-ridden songs.

Malka al-Haddad is an academic and human rights defender from Iraq, and her poetry captures the history and culture of her homeland and is a memoir of her journey into exile and the welcome she found in Louth.

Malka’s poetry collection, ‘Birds Without Sky’, was published earlier this year.

Entry into the event is just £10 on the door, with this cost also including a plate of food. A cash bar will also be available on the night.

On social media, Louth Churches For Refugees has confirmed that over £8,000 has been raised towards their goal of £15,000 in order to welcome a vulnerable Syrian family to our area, to help integrate and re-settle them.