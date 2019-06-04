A52 at Sutton-on Sea closed after road accident

Motorists are warned the A52 Huttoft Road at Sutton on Sea is currently closed in both directions due to a road accident.

ITV Calentar tweeted: “Sutton On Sea. A52 Huttoft Road in both directions closed due to accident from Sandringham Drive to Church Lane.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist on Huttoft Road, Sutton-on-Sea, at 0425 this morning.

“Roads are closed at Jordon Grove (both ends), A52/A111 junction of the A52/Sea Lane junction.

“It appears this collision took place at 4am this morning and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident 23 of today’s date.

“Injuries are being assessed.”