Aby woman, 75, allegedly left roses and letter on neighbour’s doorstep despite restraining order

Helen Linda Johnson, 75, of Glebe Cottages in School Lane, Aby, has appeared in court after allegedly breaching the terms of a restraining order by leaving four roses and a letter on the doorstep of her neighbour.

Johnson allegedly committed the offence on January 22, contrary to the terms of the restraining order imposed by the court on January 4.

Johnson appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 23, and the case was adjourned until March 6 at the same court.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until this date.