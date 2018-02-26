Actress Su Pollard says ‘Hi-de-Hi’ to Louth

Best known for her role as Peggy Ollerenshaw in popular BBC TV show ‘Hi-de-Hi’, actress Su Pollard came to Louth today, (Monday), to help Louth Riverhead Theatre promote their upcoming production of the hit programme in March.

Su certainly stood out in her brightly coloured clothing and had a very cheery disposition as she visited NT Shaw of Louth who sponsor the theatre.

Su Pollard (centre), with cast members from Louth Riverhead Theatre and staff from car dealership NT Shaw of Louth who sponsor the theatre.

The car dealership has gone all out to promote the upcoming ‘Hi-de-Hi’ performance, splashing the news of the upcoming show all over one of their vehicles.

With the actress’s mum living just down the road in Sutton on Sea, Su said it was the ideal opportunity to come to Louth and meet some of the cast.

She said: “It’s been lovely to be here in Louth today and meet the riverhead theatre cast who are putting on Hi-de-Hi.

“I have got some great memories from the show and it’s something that will always be very close to my heart and I have no regrets.”

Ms Pollard added it was fantastic that the Louth Riverhead Theatre cast were doing the show as she said at the time, the show brought so much happiness to a lot of people and feels it’s always great fun.

She also said she really enjoyed meeting the cast and everyone was doing such a great job.

Nigel Shaw of NT Shaw of Louth said: “It was brilliant to have Su come to see us today.

“This is the first time we have done any big promotion on one of our cars.”

Mr Shaw added that even though the car was only revealed a few days ago, it’s had a great reaction from the public so far.

Ashley Stevens from Grimoldby is playing Peggy Ollerenshaw in the upcoming theatre production and said Su was lovely to meet and was really warm and friendly.

She told the Leader: “Playing the part of Peggy that Su once did is certainly going to be a challenge - I’ve got some very big shoes to fill.

“But meeting Su today was fantastic. She was very approachable and even gave me some top acting tips.”

The show was set between 1959 and the early 1960s in Maplins, a holiday camp in the fictional seaside town of Crimpton-on-Sea in Essex.

Hi-de-Hi is being performed nightly from 7.30pm at Louth Riverhead Theatre from Monday, March 12-Saturday, March 17.

To get tickets, please visit: https://louthriverheadtheatre.com. Or call the box office between 10am-1pm, Monday-Saturday on: 01507 600350.