Additional GP appointments available for patients on the Lincolnshire coast

Starting this weekend on Saturday, patients will be able to access additional appointments with GPs and Advanced Nurse Practitioners (ANPs) during the evenings and weekends at the Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe.

These are extra appointments available to all patients registered at Skegness and Coast practices, below, as well as those visiting the area on a temporary basis (Temporary Residents need to be registered with a local GP practice):

· Beacon Medical Practice

· Hawthorn Medical Practice

· Spilsby Surgery

· Marisco Medical Practice

· Merton Lodge at Alford

· Stickney Surgery.

An extension of your usual GP services, these are routine booked appointments for things like chronic illness, asthma checks, medicines reviews and other non-urgent consultations.

The Extended Access service, commissioned by Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), and provided by Lincolnshire and District Medical Services (LADMS), will be available between 6.30pm – 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am – 1pm Saturdays and Sundays, and will offer routine booked appointments.

Appointments can be booked through your own GP practice or via NHS111 when your practice is closed, either for same day appointments or to book in advance.

The availability of these additional appointments builds on the access already provided in Louth, Ingoldmells, and Boston, as part of the CCG’s commitment to making local GP services more accessible at evenings and weekends so that patients can get the care they need when they want it.