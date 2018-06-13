Against all odds! Demi could be on the road to recovery

A Louth girl diagnosed with ‘terminal’ cancer has defied the odds after a recent scan showed her tumour is shrinking - and her doctor believes she could be clear in just four months.

As reported previously, Demi Knight (11) is currently battling cancer for the second time after being diagnosed with tumours in her spine and head in February.

Unfortunately, as standard treatment was not effective, there was nothing more the NHS could do - and, after a scan in April, Demi was given just ‘months’ to live.

Since then, the community has rallied to raise funds to send Demi to the Burzynski Clinic in Houston, Texas, for experimental treatment in the hope of saving her life.

Demi travelled to Texas last month and, incredibly, after just four weeks of treatment, a recent MRI scan has shown the tumours are shrinking - and the Burzynski Clinic said it hopes she will be ‘clear’ within the next four months.

Demi’s mum, Mel, told the Leader: “We’re absolutely over the moon at how well Demi is responding to treatment.

“It’s better than we were expecting, and now everyone back home can see why I was so desperate to get Demi out to Houston. These donations have made this possible.

“Hopefully this will encourage others to know their donations are also going towards treatment that is working to save my daughter’s life.

“We are so happy and excited to be coming home to Louth with this amazing news.

“Everyone’s been doing such an amazing job back home, and I’d like to thank everybody for their support.”

Demi is now back home, with medication, and she will return to Houston for follow-ups in the future.

However, this means that thousands of pounds still need to be raised - but the local community is doing its bit to help.

• Visit www.gofundme.com/Demi-knight-cancer-treatment-fund to donate.