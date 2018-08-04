Age-friendly award for Alford office

An age-friendly welcome awaits at Wilkin Chapman, as the firm’s Alford office has been officially recognised by TED (Talk, Eat, Drink).

Staff at the town’s Wilkin Chapman office in Market Place, are delighted to have been recognised as a TED age-friendly business.

With their colleagues in Louth and Horncastle already receiving this recognition, it represents a hat-trick for the firm in the area.

Alford office Partner, Rupert Houltby, said: “We are extremely pleased that the work we have done, and continue to do, to make our services friendly and accessible to all has been recognised in this way.

“In East Lindsey, we have an aging population and it is vital that we are a business where people – whatever their age – are received with both warmth and understanding, and of course that our building is accessible.

“Simple things like installing a bell and sign on the front door for assistance and ensuring our leaflet displays are at the right height can make a big difference, along with offering home visits and being genuine in our willingness to help and offer advice,” he added.

TED, Ageing Better in East Lindsey, is part of a National Lottery-funded programme, which looks at developing creative ways for older people to be actively involved in their local communities.

The Age Friendly Business Award sees organisations judged on accessibility, customer comfort, marketing and communications, staff training and attitude.

Awards are given after discussions with business managers and owners, along with a mystery shop, with follow-up mystery visits.

The TED mystery shopper said of Wilkin Chapman’s Alford office: “Staff demonstrated a real understanding of the needs of older people, being empathetic, patient and friendly; showing a real interest in their customers’ needs.”

TED Programme Manager Guy Dewsbury said: “Local businesses are important to older people, which is why we are working throughout the area to raise awareness and encourage businesses to become age-friendly.

“Older people make up a significant proportion of the population and are an important part of our economy – more than 26 per cent of East Lindsey residents are over the age of 65.

“For some people being able to access local services is becoming more and more difficult, and the TED programme is looking at how we can work together to increase opportunities, networks and confidence among older people.”