Air Ambulance called to critically ill patients in Manby and Middle Rasen

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance responsed to four critically ill patients yesterday (Tuesday) - with calls to Manby and Middle Rasen.

The firt call of the day came in at 8.15am.

A child had suffered a severe head injury, and the crew were on the scene in 11 minutes - a journey that by land could have taken up to an hour.

They provided critical pre-hospital treatment before airlifting the child to the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

The crew were later called to Middle Rasen at 1.35pm to an incident involving a child.

On their third call of the day, the air ambulance arrived on the scene in just nine minutes.

They treated the child before accompanying them to Lincoln County Hospital by land, continuing treatment on route.

CEO Karen Jobling said: “When the situation is at its very worst, our crew are at their very best.

“Yesterday was a really challenging day for the crew of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, who delivered life-saving critical care to 4 serious incidents across Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire.

“The interventions that our clinical crew can provide really does help to save lives.

“At a time when every second counts, we can give patients the valuable time they need to get to hospital, whether by airlifting to a Major Trauma Centre or specialist hospital or accompanying the patient by land to their local hospital.

“We respond to an average of three of the most serious 999 calls every day, so yesterday was definitely above average for our crew.”

• The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is not Government funded or part of the NHS so remarkably all of this is paid for by the people of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire who generously donate to our Charity to ensure we can continue to save lives 365 days a year.

To make a donation or to find out more about the life-saving charity click here or call 01522 548469.