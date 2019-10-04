Air ambulance called to incident in Louth

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital today (Friday) after the emergency services - including an air ambulance - attended the scene in Monks Dyke Road, Louth, this morning.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.01am today to Monks Dyke Road, Louth, following a concern for safety.

“A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital. Incident 82 of today (October 4) refers.”

An air ambulance landed on the nearby playing field at Lacey Gardens Junior Academy, which is a designated landing site for air ambulances.

However, as mentioned above, the incident did not relate to the school itself.

No further information has been released regarding the incident at this stage.