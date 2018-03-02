Air Ambulance is flying high thanks to funds raised by Cadwell Park

Cadwell Park’s race circuit team has taken time off the tarmac and reached for the sky to help raise vital funds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

The popular Lincolnshire race circuit near Louth recently presented a cheque to Air Ambulance charity totalling £2,483.

Over the last 12-months, the motor racing venue hosted a range of events to raise the cash, the most notable being a ‘Stars of the 1980s’ charity night which took place in January.

It was organised by local racer and venue instructor Pete Boast, also featuringa number of big-name motorcycle racers including Steve Plater, Mark Philips and Rob McElnea.

Elaine Nutbrown, events co-ordinator at Cadwell Park, visited the LNAAT’s operations base at RAF Waddington near Lincoln to meet the team and deliver the cheque.

She said: “The Air Ambulance is such an important part of our local community.

“You never know when you might need to rely on the vital service provided by the team here, whether it’s on the road, race track or elsewhere.”

Ms Nutbrown added that the race circuit team were delighted to offer their support.

Gemma Shaw, LNAAT fundraising manager added: “Support from local businesses, like MotorSport Vision at Cadwell Park, means so much to us. Each partnership and each donation puts us one step closer to our goal of being able to fund our service 24 hours a day.

“Flying for more hours means we can help even more people.”