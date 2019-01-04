Alford area man drove while three times over the limit

An Alford area man has been banned from driving for more than two years after he admitted driving after drinking six cans of lager and a bottle of vodka which left him with more than three times the permitted level of alcohol in his body.

Matas Baronas, 27, of Brickyard Lane, Farlesthorpe, admitted driving with excess alcohol, without insurance and driving not in accordance with his licence, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday January 2.

Prosecuting, Nick Todd said Baronas had only bought the car – a Vauxhall Astra – that day and was driving it in Chantry Road, Alford at around 5pm on December 6, when he clipped the wing mirror of an oncoming car, causing minor damage.

Mr Todd said the owner of the car asked Baronas to exchange insurance details but he admitted he didn’t have any, so he called the police.

Baronas was arrested after providing a positive breath test, with a reading of 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Mr Todd added Baronas admitted to drinking six cans of lager and a bottle of vodka.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said it was to his credit that Baronas did stop after the accident and made no attempt to drive away.

The magistrates also heard that Baronas admitted he had thought he might be over the limit but was lazy and had decided to drive himself home.

Baronas was banned from driving for 28 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 28 weeks. He was also fined £666 and ordered to pay £151 in costs and charges.