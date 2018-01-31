Alford area man faces trial over multiple sex offence charges

A South Thoresby man will appear at Grimsby Crown Court next month after being charged with multiple serious sex offences.

Stephen Penman, 36, of Church Lane in South Thoresby, faces five charges of raping a woman and five charges of causing a woman to engage in non-consensual sexual activity in the Grimsby area between 2005 and 2014.

Penman also faces four charges of causing or inciting a girl under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity, and four charges of sexual assault against a girl under the age of 16, in the Grimsby area between 2011 and 2016.

Penman faces two further charges; one of voyeurism and one of exposure, which both allegedly took place in the Grimsby area between 2011 and 2016.

He appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Friday (January 26) and his case was committed to Grimsby Crown Court, where his trial is due to begin on Friday, February 23. He was granted unconditional bail until this date.