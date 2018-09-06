Alford Craft Market Festival success

Alford Craft Market’s recent August Bank Holiday Festival was another big success - and was held over three days.

The event was very enjoyable for visitors, stallholders, musicians and entertainers alike. Overall the weather was kind and organisers said the footfall was good, as were the contributions from members of the public who put money in the painted churns to support the free workshops, music and entertainment.

Organisers added that more craft stalls than ever before came this year, and new spots had to be found to put them, making a full and varied site.

The Alford Morris men performed on Sunday Morning, together with three visiting teams.

Then the versatile Banjo Bob performed each morning under the big green tent, who proved to be very popular.

Earthbound Misfits also put on their inimitable shows on stilts which the children love, but also pass on their skills in juggling and unicycle riding to the younger ones.