Alford man denies breaching restraining order after just one week

Jamie Paul Walker, 19, of Westfields, Alford, faces trial later this month after pleading not guilty to breaching a restraining order which had been imposed just one week previously.

Walker appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 3 where he faced a charge of attending a woman’s property in Mablethorpe, banging on her door and shouting comments towards her on December 27.

His alleged actions breached a restraining order which was imposed at the same court just one week earlier, on December 20.

Walker was remanded into custody on December 28 - the day after the alleged offence took place.

He will remain in custody until January 31, when he will appear for trial at the same court via a live video link.