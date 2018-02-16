Alford man disqualified after police ‘named and shame’ drink-drivers

An Alford man has been fined and disqualified from driving after being caught drink-driving while more than twice over the legal limit.

Narayana Bharaneedharan, 42, of West Street, committed the offence in Spilsby on December 29, during Lincolnshire Police’s ‘Think, Don’t Drink’ campaign which named-and-shamed motorists who drove while under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the festive period.

Bharaneedharan was found to have 73 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 31, where he was fined £500 and banned from driving for 20 months.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £50 victim surcharge.