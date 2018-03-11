Alford man’s ‘dangerously out of control’ dog injured a woman in Mablethorpe

An Alford man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to being in charge of a ‘dangerously out of control’ dog which injured a woman in

Mablethorpe.

Gary Leonard Brown, 38, of Chapel Street, appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on February 21 where he indicated a plea of guilty.

The offence took place in Wellington Road, Mablethorpe, on April 25, when Brown was in charge of a dog named Sandy (a ‘Staffordshire Bull Terrier Crossbred with a Whippet’), which injured the woman while it was deemed to be ‘dangerously’ out of control.

The court fined Brown £120, in addition to £40 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The court also determined that, in future, the dog must be kept under proper control, being securely held on a lead, and muzzled to prevent her from biting any person while in a public place - and if these terms are breached then the dog will be destroyed.

Brown’s guilty plea was taken into account by the court when sentencing.