Alford pre-school deemed ‘inadequate’ in Ofsted report

An Alford pre-school has been deemed ‘inadequate’ following an inspection by Ofsted last month.

Qwackers Pre-School, in Hanby Lane, Alford, was visited by inspectors who determined that the ‘effectiveness of the leadership and management’ and the ‘personal development, behaviour and welfare’ of pupils were both inadequate.

However, the ‘quality of teaching, learning and assessment’ and ‘outcomes for children’ were both deemed to be good. However, the pre-school was graded ‘inadequate’ overall.

Just three years ago, in October 2014, the pre-school had been deemed to be ‘good’ across all areas.

In the recent report, Ofsted explained: “The provider has not ensured that committee members have submitted the required information to Ofsted.

“As a result, Ofsted has not been able to assess their suitability for their roles.”

The report also criticised the level of communication between staff and parents.

However, Ofsted did praise the quality of teaching, staff as ‘positive role models’, and effective spending of funding.