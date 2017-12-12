Alford pupils give homemade Christmas hampers to the elderly

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford, presented homemade Christmas hampers to members of Alford’s Day Centre last week.

The hampers had innovative designs including a Christmas Tree, Advent Calendar, Mince Pie and Christmas Pudding - all filled with gifts.

QEGS Alford - Christmas hampers.

The elderly people at Alford Day Centre really appreciated the wonderful gifts, and the students enjoyed the opportunity to chat to them.

Head teacher, Miss Angie Francis, said: “It is important that our students have the opportunity to support the local community.

“Students visit the Day Centre each Thursday lunchtime and have formed friendships with the elderly who attend.

“Form groups thoroughly enjoy designing and making up the Christmas hampers and it is a real pleasure to visit and give them our gifts.”

