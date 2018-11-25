Alford Remembers’ boost to Legion funds

A concert held in Alford to commemorate the centenary of the armistice has raised £100 for the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

The ‘Alford Remembers’concert was performed in St Wilfred’s Church jointly by two of the town’s biggest organisations - Alford Silver Band and the Elizabethan Singers.

A cheque for £100 was presented to the Legion’s branch secretary, John Johnson. by officers of both musical organisations at the band’s rehearsal night.

Gratefully receiving the cheque, Mr Johnson said that the boost would significantly help the work of the Legion.

“The Legion exists to provide financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British armed forces,” he said. “That is why the annual poppy appeal is so important to us. All donations are very welcome to assist with those aims.”

Mr Johnson said that in just three months during this year, the legion had paid out £57,000 to former members of the armed services and their families who had fallen on hard times.

“We are very grateful to both Alford Silver Band and the Elizabethan Singers for their support, and indeed for the support of everyone who attended the concert and made this donation possible,” he added.

The band’s musical director, Josh Wilkinson commented: “Both Alford Silver Band and the Elizabethan Singers love entertaining people with top quality music. The fact that we have been able to do so and provide some financial support to those willing to risk their lives for us made this concert very special.”

Director of music for the Elizabethan Singers, Andrew Willoughby agreed, adding: “The band and the choir worked well together, and I hope that this will be just the start of a long and fruitful musical collaboration between us.”