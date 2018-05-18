Alford Silver Band members honoured

A number of members of Alford Silver Band were recently surprised to receive an award for their efforts at their most recent concert.

Leading the way with the honours was bandmaster Alan White who was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation for 50 years service and also received a Rose bush, named in his honour.

Sarah Vowles, (right), receives the Edward Robinson cup from vice president Cecile Large.

Mike Green, vice chairman of the committee applauded Alan’s vision for the band and thanked him for making it very popular and magnificent.

Mr Green explained: “As bandmaster, Alan is responsible for ensuring that we have the necessary players in place to meet our commitment to entertaining the public, and that everyone is in the right place at the right time.

“Without his unstinting efforts, that wouldn’t happen.

“But he also contributes to the day to day running of the band as a member of the management committee. And he still manages to go to work on top of that.”

David Boorer, (right), receives the Sally Walker sheild from Richard Walker.

He added that Alan is still full ideas and is very much the wise head on the committee and thinks it is wonderful being able to draw on all those years of experience and hopes it continues for years yet to come.

Three other presentations were made during the evening.

Musical director David Boorer received the Sally Walker Memorial Shield having been voted the Player Personality of the Year by the members, and was presented with this by Sally’s son, the previous musical director Richard Walker.

Mike Green received the Harry Farnsworth Memorial Cup for Bandsmanship for his work behind the scenes.

Mike Green receives the Harry Farnsworth Memorial Cup from Ms Large.

And Sarah Vowles received the Edward Robinson Cup for Musical Progress as the most improved player during the year. Both of these awards were presented by Edward Robinson’s daughter, band vice president Cecile Large.

To find out more about the band, please email: secretary@alfordsilverband.co.uk