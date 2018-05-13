Alford Silver Band success

A crowded Corn Exchange in Alford determined Alford Silver Band’s 2018 programme curtain raiser, held recently, to be a huge success.

The band has been popular throughout the East Lindsey area for many years and has built up a great reputation for quality music played to a high standard and providing plenty of entertainment.

The band played a hugely varied programme that certainly contained something for every taste.

For more information about the band or to enquire about joining up, then please contact band secretary Jane Taylor on: 01507 466330, or via email: secretary@

alfordsilverband.co.uk.