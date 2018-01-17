Alford walk raises £430 for cancer causes

A walk held last month in Alford has raised £430.28 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.

The walk was organised by local resident David Mellars and saw a total of 54 people take part as well as some of their beloved four-legged friends.

Some people even went along in fancy dress or came out clothed in pink for the occasion.

The walk started and finished at The George Inn.

A big thank you goes out to everyone who took part in the walk and to those who donated towards the two cancer causes.