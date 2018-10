People of Louth will have the opportunity to put their questions to experts and find out more about dementia when the Alzheimer’s Society Roadshow rolls into town.

The charity’s mobile info service will be stopping off by the Co-op in Northgate, Louth, (Wednesday, October 31), from 10am-4pm.

A team of experts will offer free info and advice to anyone with queries about the condition, as well as helping to promote the benefits of an early diagnosis.