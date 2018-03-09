Amelia Wood had battled leukaemia before tragic death in Manby collision

The Louth Academy pupil who died after being hit by a Land Rover wheel in Manby this week had previously beaten leukaemia following a two year battle, it has emerged.

Amelia Wood, 11, had battled leukaemia for over two years and beaten the disease in 2012 at the age of five, according to reports.

The ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’ charity, which makes dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses, has posted a heartfelt tribute to Amelia on social media and revealed that they had supported her during and after her leukaemia battle.

The tribute said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Amelia’s family. Amelia was a brave fighter, having bravely battled against life-threatening illness. We took her to Lapland and just a few years ago, on our Harry Potter trip.

“We can’t imagine how it ever feels to lose a child, and particularly after so much.

“Her lovely mum Hayley supported us in return. Our thoughts are with you.”

It was reported that Amelia’s family organised fundraising events and raised thousands of pounds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, When You Wish Upon A Star, and other charities.

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Amelia following her tragic death on Wednesday.