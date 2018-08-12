An outstanding performance by Louth runners

Monks’ Dyke School in Louth sent four pupils to represent Lincolnshire at Cheltenham in 1998 to take part in the English Schools National Cross-Country Championships.

All four pupils did well, with Rowena Harrison finishing 288th in the Intermediate Girls age group. Brian Fitzpatrick came 254th in the Intermediate Boys event.

In the same age group there were two good performances by Daniel Porter and Tom Doe.

Daniel finished 44th and Tom came in at the 35th position.

Pictured is Dan, Tom and Rowena.