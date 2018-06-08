Animal petting parking in Sutton on Sea to shut to public after second burglary in six months

The owner of an animal

petting park in Sutton on Sea says she has been forced to close her business after it was burgled for the second time in six months.

Leanne Maginnis (24), who has run The Stables for the last six years, says she was ‘absolutely gutted’ to close the petting park although she stressed her pony party business will still continue.

The most recent burglary took place on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28).

Ms Maginnis said her animals were let out by the thieves and she estimates around £300 of items were taken, including a new chainsaw and power tools.

The petting park was particularly popular with families with young children.

She told the Leader: “I am absolutely gutted this has happened again.

“It is the second time in six months and now we don’t dare replace anything in case it happens again.

“They had taken more items than what we first thought.

“Unfortunately, because of what has happened, I’m having to close The Stables as a petting park to the public until further notice, but future pony parties and pony clubs will still be going ahead.”

Ms Maginnis said she had made the decision because the welfare of her animals is her priority, and she hopes the public understand.

She added: “I just want to get the word out there, as I don’t want people coming up, seeing it’s closed and being disappointed - it’s just until I can find out a solution.

“But, I’m not sure how we will recover, because of what’s happened. It’s kind of made me fall out of love with the business and it is the most awful feeling.”

Ms Maginnis revealed the premises does have CCTV but she thinks the thieves were aware of the cameras as she came to find they had been ‘turned around’ and were facing away from the area where her animals had been let out.

l If anyone has information that might be useful, call the police on 101, quoting incident number 55 of May 29.