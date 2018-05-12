Annie the musical is being performed at Louth Riverhead Theatre.

Annie the musical is performed at the theatre from Wednesday, May 16 until Saturday, May 26.

It is being directed by Jamie Harris and he said a lot of work has gone into this upcoming production and has put a unique spin on some of the aspects of the show to make it as fresh now as it was 40 years ago.

He explained: “I have really enjoyed working with usual theatre stalwarts, but I’m also so happy that we have lots of new faces joining us for this production.”

Mr Harris added that with a crew of almost 50 people working on the production, he could guarantee that people would have a fantastic night at the theatre.

He said: “I hope you can come along and see how to get to ‘Easy Street’, whilst knowing that life isn’t always ‘Hard knocked’ and that the ‘Sun will come out Tomorrow!”

Tickets are £12 for adults and Under 18s are £6. To purchase tickets, please call the box office on: 01507 600350, (Monday-Saturday, between 10am-1pm), or visit: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.