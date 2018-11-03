Annual bonfire and fireworks display in Louth

The annual Louth charity bonfire and fireworks display is back for another year and will be held this Saturday (November 3).

It is being hosted by the Rotary Club of Louth and the Louth & District Lions organisation and will take place at Deighton Close Fields, off Elkington Road.

Gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will be set off at around 7pm. There will also be hot food and refreshments.

Entry is £3 for adults and £2 for children, and all proceeds go to charity.