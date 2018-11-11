Annual camp for Air Cadets from Louth and Mablethorpe

Air Cadets from Louth, Mablethorpe and Market Rasen joined others from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire for a visit to RAF Cosford for their autumn camp.

RAF Cosford is the home of the Defence College of Aeronautical Engineering and the cadets visited the many different sections of the college, including Technical Training, Radio and Photography Schools.

Cosford also houses the RAF museum, so the cadets got a glimpse of days gone by and saw some aircraft unique to the museum.

During the week, they also paid a visit the National Memorial Arboretum.

All the cadets said they really enjoyed the camp.