Annual charity walk in Louth

The annual Round Louth Walk is back for its 19th year and will be taking place at Hubbards Hills on Sunday, January 7.

It’s a great way to burn off some of these all too familiar Christmas food and drink indulgences.

This event costs just £5 which goes directly to the Louth Macmillan Cancer Support Fundraising Group, and helps to fund local services,

You can take part in either the two, six or 14-mile walk.

Walkers are asked to be at Halfpenny Lane / Hallington end of Hubbards Hill in Louth where the walks will kick off from 10am.

If you would like any further information about the event, please contact Jamie Davenport on 07595 091384 or Linda Judd via email on reddragonlj@hotmail.com.

To access support from Macmillan: visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call 0808 808 00 00.